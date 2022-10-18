The Health Minister says he is "committed" to surgery services at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

It comes after the Western Health and Social Care Trust warned emergency general surgery services at the hospital are fragile due to staff shortages.

Robin Swann said: “The situation regarding emergency general surgery at SWAH will undoubtedly be a matter of serious concern in the local community.

“I would stress that no decision has been made and no recommendation has come to me from the Trust Board.

"I have emphasised to the Trust that it must leave no stone unturned in its ongoing recruitment efforts.

"I accept it must plan for every eventuality and I expect to see a comprehensive plan.

"Constructive engagement is vitally important as the way forward is explored."

The Minister continued: “Earlier this year, I published the review of general surgery, which spells out the challenges of the current configuration of these services in Northern Ireland.

“This review sets out concrete plans for safer and more sustainable provision and I believe it will help guide decision-making for SWAH. This can include an expansion of non-emergency elective surgery at the hospital.

The Health Minister added: “I remain committed to progressing the transformation of Northern Ireland’s health service. The reconfiguration design plan for our hospital network which my Department is developing will provide clarity on the way ahead.

“I have been clear that we will continue to need every square inch of capacity in each of our hospitals and that is certainly the case for SWAH.

“Developments in medicine mean some changes are inevitable.

"However, reorganisation should result in expanded roles for local hospitals on key fronts, enhancing their role in local communities and their contribution to the NI health service.

"I am determined to make sure this is achieved at SWAH."

