Fire crews are dealing with a blaze at the site of a builders' merchant in Larne, Co Antrim.

The fire at the premises on Station Road was well alight when crews arrived at the scene just after 8pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said 46 firefighters and six officers are in attendance, adding that the incident is ongoing at present.

They said the cause is still to be determined.

