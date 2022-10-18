Play Brightcove video

By Tara McLaughlin

The parents of a baby who lost his life aged just three days old have told UTV their loss "will never leave them".

Tina and Paul Bradford lost their precious baby Archie after complications, just 72 hours after he was born.

They have spoken out for the first time.

“It’s an out-of-body experience basically that’s the only way I can explain it," said Tina. “I look back at it thinking that it’s something I’ve watched."

She added: “I think the pain is so intense especially having four healthy children already, it’s heart-breaking, you’ll never get through it, you live with it every day.”

Paul spoke about the time he realised baby Archie was not coming home.

He said: “The bit that got me was organising his funeral, we had just left here and obviously leaving here without a baby was really hard but on the way home we had to stop and ring the undertaker to organise his funeral and that was when it hit home to me that it was actually happening.”

Around 13 babies a day are lost in the UK and Tina said friends and family often find it difficult to open up or broach the subject.

At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, families are offered time in a quiet room where help and support is available.

Barbara Gergett is a bereavement midwife there and told us friends and relatives often struggle to know what to say.

“Sometimes they don’t talk about it, they don’t acknowledge it, other times they’ll say things that they think are helpful as in you’re young, you can have another baby but another baby will never replace the baby that they’ve lost," she says.

The family launched fundraising efforts after Archie’s death for the neo natal unit and presented them with a cheque for almost £26,000.

Help and support for those who have been impacted by baby loss is available here. https://northernireland.sands.org.uk/

