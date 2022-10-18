A man who brandished a knife at another hotel guest and then went to bite a police officer has been jailed for six months.

Matthew Morrison produced the blade during a confrontation at their accommodation in south Belfast earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, admitted possessing an offensive weapon and assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he threatened another patron at the Parador Lodge on the Ormeau Road on July 29.

Prosecutors said Morrison went to the man’s room and brandished the knife.

“He was shouting that he was going to stab him with it,” a Crown lawyer stated.

Morrison was arrested and taken into police custody, but targeted an officer amid attempts to obtain his fingerprints.

“He bit the constable on the arm after wriggling free from handcuffs,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court his client denies making contact with the officer.

“He says that he tried to bite the officer while under the influence,” counsel said.

“Neither version of events does him any credit; it’s a disgraceful way to behave, but thankfully there was no broken skin.”

It was also claimed that Morrison only produced the blade after another resident started the altercation.

“He contends that he used this small knife for fishing purposes and kept it in his room,” Mr Boyd added.

“But he behaved in the appalling way described when police turned up.”

Giving credit to Morrison for pleading guilty, District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed consecutive three-month sentences for the two offences.

The judge confirmed: “It’s a total of six months imprisonment.”

