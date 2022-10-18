Detectives investigating a serious assault in east Belfast at the weekend have charged a man with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm after a man was hit in the face with an axe.

The attack happened on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast on Sunday.

Police say a man in his 50s has been left with life-altering injuries.

The 19 year old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 18.A 22-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

