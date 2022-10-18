Play Brightcove video

Community pharmacists have warned that they need an immediate "cash injection" to stop supplies of some prescription medicines from running out in a matter of weeks.

They say commonly-prescribed drugs used to treat osteoporosis, high blood pressure, insomnia, mental health and coronary conditions are among those impacted.

It comes as the latest example of the state of financial pressures within the health service.

In a statement, the Department of Health said a support package for the sector worth over £5.3m in value was being finalised.

The department added that it wished to "reassure the public that there are national and locally tried and trusted mitigation arrangements in place for dealing with any supply distributions to ensure that patients continue to get the medicines they need".

Community Pharmacy NI listed examples of some drugs that are affected:

Alendronic Acid 70mg tablets (osteoporosis).

Lercanidipine tablets (blood pressure)

Fluoxetine 20mg capsules (anti-depressants)

Esomeprazole tablets (gastric disorders)

Finasteride tablets (prostate conditions)

David McCrea from Dundela Pharmacy in Belfast said he's been a community pharmacist for over 30 years and has "never witnessed the price of medicines rise this sharply".

He said: "It is becoming increasingly hard for us to afford to buy the medicines from wholesalers because we are not being paid the full cost of these drugs by the department."

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said the threat to supply of vital medicines is "very real".

He added: "It is incumbent upon us to now warn people of the risk to medicine supply for many drugs and to ask the public to understand that pharmacies are doing their best under impossible circumstances.

"We need an immediate injection of funding to help pharmacists deal with these pricing issues, as well as a properly funded community pharmacy contract going forward."

In its response, the Health Department said it is "very aware of the pressures facing community pharmacies".

It went on: "The minister and officials discussed the situation with Community Pharmacy NI representatives at a meeting last week.

"The scale of the unprecedented budgetary pressures and uncertainty currently facing the department were spelt out.

"Notwithstanding these pressures, Community Pharmacy NI were informed that a support package for their sector was being finalised.

"This package includes immediate interventions worth over £5.3m in value, plus a commitment to progress wider reform arrangements in collaboration with CPNI.

"It is therefore somewhat surprising to see CPNI publicly demanding a package which it already knows is on the way."

