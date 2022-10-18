The BMA has welcomed the health minister's plans to simplify the processes internationally-qualified doctors must go through to practise in Northern Ireland.

Under current rules, GPs who have trained outside the UK, or who have not practised in the UK in the past two years, are required to undertake an initial knowledge assessment exam as part of the GP Induction and Refresher Scheme before they can practise here.

Robin Swann has announced he's bringing forward a new process which means GPs who qualified in the Republic of Ireland in the last two years will be exempt from sitting the exam.

“The similarities between GP training in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are well recognised," said Mr Swann.

"Amending the scheme so that doctors who have completed training in the Republic of Ireland will not be required to sit the knowledge test if they have successfully completed the Irish College of General Practitioners examination within the last two years is a pragmatic step which removes an unnecessary barrier to qualified GPs practising in Northern Ireland."

The minister also confirmed that Northern Ireland will be participating in a new UK-wide scheme for GPs who have trained in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.

They will able able to use a streamlined process known as the Certificate of Eligibility for GP Registration (CEGPR SP) if certain conditions around their training and professional experience have been met.

The department says the new scheme will make it easier for GPs who have practised in these countries to work in Northern Ireland.

It says this means "potentially making it easier for doctors who left Northern Ireland to pursue their professional development abroad to now return home".

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Council GP committee NI, says the news is "extremely timely as we are currently in the midst of a workforce crisis in general practice".

He added: “Any efforts by the Department of Health to simplify the processes internationally-qualified doctors must go through in order to practise in the Northern Ireland will hopefully go some way to addressing the critical shortage of GPs we have in primary care.

"I’m also glad to see that medical graduates from Northern Ireland who studied in the Republic of Ireland will have one less exam to take if they want to practise as a GP here.

"This not only reflects the similarity in GP training between the two nations but also acknowledges that a significant number of doctors from Northern Ireland study for medical qualifications in the south.

"As well as reducing recruitment red tape where possible, there are many other areas where we need urgent action from the Department of Health.

"This includes priority roll-out of multi-disciplinary teams across the country, continued increase in training numbers, changes to pension taxation to prevent GPs retiring early, and an indemnity solution for Northern Ireland to match the rest of the UK."

