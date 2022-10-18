A court has granted additional time for detectives to continue questioning a man arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Omagh.

Police responded to an incident shortly before midnight on Sunday 16 October, after receiving reports of a man armed with a machete outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

On arrival it emerged the victim, 53-year-old Paul Brown, who was carrying out CPR on another injured person, had been taken to hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Another person was also treated in hospital for injuries to his hand.

Police later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police mounted an application at Omagh Magistrates' Court to extend the time for further interview.

A defence solicitor confirmed there was no objection to the application.

District Judge Bernie Kelly granted the extension which takes effect from midnight and runs for 24 hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.