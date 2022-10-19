E10 petrol: when will it be introduced and can I use it for my car?

E10 petrol is set to be rolled out across Northern Ireland, offering motorists an alternative to standard fuel. What exactly is E10 petrol and will you be able to use it in your vehicle?

What is E10 petrol?

E10 will become the standard petrol grade. It is petrol blended with up to 10% renewable ethanol, offering a more environmentally-friendly alternative to E5 petrol. It is less polluting than standard petrol and will help to decarbonise transport.

When will it be rolled out in Northern Ireland?

Consumers will be able to avail of E10 from 1 November, according to the Consumer Council, but drivers are being asked to check their vehicle's compatibility before using it. E10 will be labelled on petrol pumps.

Will E10 petrol be more expensive than E5 petrol?

According to the Government, E10 will not be more expensive at the pump than current standard petrol.

It says although using E10 petrol can marginally impact fuel economy – generally around 1% - this will be almost unnoticeable to most drivers when making every day journeys.

It is already available in Great Britain. The Republic of Ireland plans to introduce it in 2023.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council, has advised that older vehicles may not be suitable for use of E10.

"While 95% of petrol cars will be compatible with E10 fuel," he said, "motorists should check compatibility of their vehicle using the online compatibility checker available at www.gov.uk/e10checker.

"Vehicles that are not compatible, typically older vehicles and classic cars, will continue to need E5 petrol, which will be available in the UK as a super grade petrol. E5 and E10 petrol will be clearly labelled at fuel stations."

You can check to see if your vehicle is compatible here.

