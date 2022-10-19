Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry is to become an elective overnight care centre, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.

The Mater Hospital in Belfast was announced as the first of these new facilities in June this year.

Elective surgery includes treatments and planned operations.

Overnight Stay Centres will treat patients who are intermediate complexity cases and need overnight care.

Robin Swann MLA said: “I am very pleased to be able to deliver this very good news for Daisy Hill Hospital.

"In addition to providing its existing wide range of services already, it will now become a vibrant Elective Overnight Stay Centre providing planned care not just for its local population but also for the region. Surgeons and patients alike will travel to Daisy Hill from different parts of Northern Ireland.

"The development of Elective Overnight Stay Centres is a key proposal in the Review of General Surgery which I published in June.

"Daisy Hill Hospital will not be the last of these facilities. I can confirm that the Department and Western Health and Social Care Trust are working on proposals for a similar centre at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

"Today’s announcement on Daisy Hill underlines my commitment to making the best use of our hospital network and ensuring all our hospitals have a sustainable and vitally important place in that network."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know