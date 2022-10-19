The family of a teenage boy shot dead by the Army has welcomed the decision to grant them a judicial review challenging a decision not to prosecute the soldier who fired the fatal shot.

Daniel Hegarty was killed when a soldier known as Soldier B opened fire as the Army entered the Creggan Estate in Londonderry during Operation Motorman in 1972.

In 2011, an inquest found the 15-year-old did not pose any threat and had been shot without warning.

Soldier B was due to be charged with the murder of Daniel Hegarty and the wounding with intent of his cousin Christopher.

However, last year the Director of Public Prosecutions announced it would not start prosecution proceedings due to concerns that any potential trial could collapse.

The Hegarty family have described today’s ruling as, “Positive and welcome news.”

The Judicial Review hearing is expected to take place early next January.