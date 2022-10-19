Gardaí have identified new lines of inquiry into the 1972 Belturbet bombing in which two teenagers were killed.

A car bomb exploded outside Farrelly's Bar and McGowan's Drapery on Main Street in Co Cavan on 28 December.

Patrick Stanley, who was 16, and Geraldine O'Reilly, 15, perished in the blast. Eight people were injured.

Patrick has been described a keen hurler, Gaelic footballer and soccer player, winning an All-Star award for Gaelic football with his school, Árd Scoil Ciarán.

According to Gardaí, he had applied for a cadetship in the Army and, at the time of his death, was temporarily employed by local businessman.

When the bomb exploded, Patrick Stanley was in the public phone kiosk on the Main Street, trying to telephone his parents to tell them he would not be home.

Paddy Stanley who died in the Belturbet bombing. Credit: Gardai

Geraldine O’Reilly had come into town with her brother Anthony to get food from a local restaurant. She was in the restaurant when the car bomb, which was parked directly opposite, exploded resulting in Geraldine sustaining fatal injuries.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the Belturbet Bombing on 28th December, 1972 to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250025.

Geraldine O'Reilly Credit: Gardai

The Pat Finucane Centre, along with the O'Reilly and Stanley families, welcomed the development and urged people to come forward.

The human rights group said the teenagers had lost their lives in a no-warning loyalist bomb attack, adding: "We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case.

"We appeal for anyone with information to contact the Gardai," it said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know