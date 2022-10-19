A man aged in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Newry.

Police say it's believed it happened on the Dublin Road, Cloghoe late on Tuesday evening.

The road was closed for a short time but has now reopened.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road/A1 area on Tuesday 18 October between 9pm and 11pm, as we investigate the circumstances of this collision," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Focus, witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."

