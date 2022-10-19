A man who died during a machete attack in Co Tyrone has been named as 53-year-old Paul Brown.

Police say he died while administering first aid during an incident involving a machete outside a house in Slievecoole Park in Omagh last Sunday.

It is not believed he died as a result of the machete attack. A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Another man was taken to hospital for injuries to his hand.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.

"In order to establish what happened, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, and who saw what happened to get in touch. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or might you have captured dash cam footage?

The scene of the attack in Slievecoole Park. Credit: Pacemaker

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22."

Alternatively information can be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.