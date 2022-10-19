Play Brightcove video

People in Omagh have been telling UTV what they think about the prospect of another election being held this year.

It comes as Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris insisted he will call an Assembly poll if an Executive cannot be formed by 28 October.

As the countdown towards that deadline continues, there were mixed opinions among those we asked in the Co Tyrone town.

"I think it's going to be a waste of time and money," one man said. "Simple as that."

A woman told us: "It's going back to the same scenario - is there any point? I would go out to vote anyway."

Another woman said "maybe" when asked if she'd like to see an election, adding: "I just don't think things are going well at the minute."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.