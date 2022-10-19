A PSNI helicopter had to be deployed to pursue the van in which a kidnap victim was allegedly hacked with a saw and burned with cigarettes, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed the vehicle evaded police three times and went through red lights during attempts to bring it to a halt following the suspected abduction of a man in Co Tyrone.

Details emerged as the van’s registered owner mounted an application for bail.

Emmet Maguire, 23, of Davis Crescent in Newtownstewart, is one of four men accused of involvement in last week’s attack.

He faces charges of kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possessing a quantity of cannabis.

A Crown lawyer said the victim was woken by intruders armed with hurling sticks who broke into his home in the village early on October 10.

He tried to stop them getting into his bedroom, but was overpowered and assaulted before being dragged outside and into a waiting van.

The man was allegedly driven to various locations while being kicked, punched and beaten with weapons.

“He was shown a saw similar to the type used to cut wood and told that his head would be cut off,” the prosecutor contended.

She said the kidnappers proceeded to cut into his chest and back during an ordeal where cigarettes were also stubbed out on his skin.

The man was abandoned at an unknown location where a passer-by found him and called an ambulance.

He sustained multiple fractures to his back and ribs, deep lacerations above his eyes, potential internal bleeding and burns to his body.

The court heard a van suspected of being used in the attack was later identified at locations in Strabane, Lisburn and finally Hillsborough.

Police signalled for it to stop, but it took off a speed and went through numerous red lights, Crown counsel submitted.

She claimed Maguire abandoned it in a forest carpark and fled on foot before being found hiding in hedges.

Opposing bail, the barrister argued: “He tried to evade police on three occasions, this resulted in the deployment of a police helicopter to assist in detaining him.

“He showed disregard for public safety by driving through red lights.”

Lord Justice Treacy was told an initial inspection of the van registered in Maguire’s name appeared to reveal the presence of blood.

Bloodied clothing was also allegedly located at the defendant’s home during searches carried out while the washing machine was on.

In interviews Maguire denied any involvement in the kidnapping and said he was at home asleep at the relevant time.

He claimed that he panicked later and drove off when police flashed their lights for him to stop.

Defence barrister Barry McKenna said: “It does seem to have been a very ham-fisted and poor attempt (to evade police); he was easily detected.”

But the judge pointed out that most motorists react differently when signalled to stop.

“They pull over to the side of the road to find out what the problem is, they don’t scarper,” he said.

Maguire’s bid to be released from custody was put on hold until police complete interviewing the injured party.

Adjourning the case, Lord Justice Treacy observed: “I think this application is very premature.”

