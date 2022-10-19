Police say they believe a fire at a building suppliers in Larne was caused by a firework.

The blaze at MacBlair's building supplies yard on the Station Road happened at 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Cullen said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a building supplies yard and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended. Extensive damage was caused to the warehouse and the supplies housed within it.

“Our investigation is underway and at this time we understand that a firework may have caused the fire.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1832-18/10/22.”

Six fire appliance, an aerial appliance and a Command Support Unit from Kilrea, 46 firefighters and six officers attended the scene.

