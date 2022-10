A stunning day for a surf at Portrush on Tuesday the 18th of October 2022 Credit: @sams_fence

If you would like to share your weather pictures for use online or in a broadcast please

Tweet @WeatherAisling and @Louise_utv

Email utvweather@itv.com

Social media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/utv.ni/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UTV

Twitter: @utv @UTVNews @UTVSport

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.