A yellow warning for rainfall has been issued by the Met Office.

The weather alert, which covers eastern parts of Northern Ireland, runs until 6pm.

Forecasters say heavy rain could lead to some surface water flooding.

"Further heavy rain is likely during Wednesday afternoon," a statement added.

"Fifteen to 25mm is expected to fall quite widely, with up to 40mm across Co Down and as much as 60mm across the Mournes.

"The rain should turn more intermittent and ease during the evening, although further rain is likely overnight."

Weather Presenter Aisling Creevey said there's been almost half a month's rainfall since Wednesday morning in some areas.

"There has been a lot of rainfall focused across eastern counties over the last few hours with the result the Met Office have issued a yellow warning," she explained.

"Nearly half a month's worth of rainfall has fallen since this morning in a few places.

"This will mean driving conditions on the road could be very poor with visibility reduced from rain as well as from surface water spray.

"The heaviest of the rain is due to clear away early this evening."

