Katie Andrews has your latest headlines.

Bid to recall Assembly

The Alliance Party has submitted the latest bid to recall the Stormont Assembly.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Secretary of State has repeated his intention to call an Assembly election, if the Executive is not reformed by next Friday.

Current laws require Chris Heaton-Harris to call a fresh poll as things currently stand. Leader Naomi Long has said May's election results must be respected.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister in Belfast

The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister will be in Belfast today to finish a speech that was disrupted by a security alert earlier this year.

Simon Coveney was speaking during a peace-building event in March when the venue was evacuated over a bomb warning which turned out to be a hoax.

Today's event also organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation will feature discussions aimed at enhancing relationships in Northern Ireland.

Increase to student loan

The Economy Minister has announced a 40% increase in student maintenance loans amid living costs.

Gordon Lyons says it will provide students with an additional £55m to assist with living costs. The uplift will come into effect next year.

Call for uplift to benefits

There are calls for benefits to be increased in-line with inflation.

It follows a study by disability charity Sense, which found people were already struggling to make ends meet before the crisis.

It also highlights the extent to which disabled people were struggling to make ends meet - before the cost-of-living crisis.

It shows they were also three times more likely to be behind on bills or in debt, compared to non-disabled people.

