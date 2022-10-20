A memorial to those murdered in the IRA poppy day bomb in Enniskillen has finally been given a permanent home, after five years in storage.

12 people were killed in the terrorist attack on November, 8, 1987.

The memorial was unveiled in 2017 on the 30th anniversary but later removed from the site near the explosion and put into storage.

Since then there has been controversy over where it would be permanently placed.

The original site was rejected by the Catholic Church Trust which own the land because of the location.

At the time the Trust said it was not consulted by the council in relation to granting planning permission.

The memorial has now been attached to the wall of the Clinton centre, the site of the bomb blast.

Work to install the memorial began on Monday.

Families of those killed said they are "delighted" it is finally up and a special service will be held in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on November, 8, 2022 to mark the 35th Anniversary.

In a statement Kenny Donaldson, South East Fermanagh Foundation 's Director of Services said: "We are delighted that the Memorial has finally been positioned at the site, finally the truth of what occurred on 8th November 1987 will be made known for locals and visitors alike, the integrity of the Past is being preserved".

"SEFF are privileged are privileged to support many of the Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb bereaved families and also injured survivors and first responders and we would wish to place on record our respect and acknowledgement for their tenacity and the dignified way in which they have conducted themselves throughout the years," he said.

He added: "They have yet to receive justice, truth or accountability for the terrorist outrage perpetrated by the Provisional IRA on Remembrance Sunday, but the positioning of this Memorial can be understood as a form of justice and acknowledgement".

