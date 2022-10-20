Police investigating a racially-motivated assault on two teenagers in the Castle Park area of Bangor in August have arrested a man.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "Police received a report that a teenage boy and girl had been assaulted with a weapon whilst in the park by a man on Friday 26 August at around 5.30pm.

"Both the teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

"We arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday, Wednesday 19 October, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."

Detective Sergeant Westbury continued: "Our investigation into this unprovoked attack is ongoing and we are still appealing to the public to contact us with any information that may help. If you were in the area on that Friday afternoon and noticed anything suspicious please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.