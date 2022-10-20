Police are appealing for information as to how a man fell out of a moving taxi, leaving him injured and needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened in Armagh on Friary Road in the early hours of Sunday, 9 October.

It was reported to police that the man, aged in his 30’s, fell from a moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries to his neck and head at around 1.20am.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "The vehicle involved is believed to have been a grey coloured Renault Trafic taxi van. The man has been receiving hospital treatment for his injuries since the incident and remains in hospital at this time. "Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 149 09/10/22.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

