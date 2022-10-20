A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 53-year-old man in Omagh on Sunday.

The accused, 20, was arrested after a report that two men were assaulted in Slievecoole Park.

The 53-year-old died a short time after the attack, while the second man was treated in hospital for hand injuries.

The suspect has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

