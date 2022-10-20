A 62-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Crumlin.

The woman was a pedestrian on Main Street in the town when the collision happened around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire service, the ambulance service, and the air ambulance also attended the scene.A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number CW 947 18/10/22.

