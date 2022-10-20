A woman who died two days after she was hit by a vehicle in Crumlin has been named by police.

61-year-old Angela Hanna was struck by a car on Main Street around 2.05 on Tuesday afternoon and later died in hospital from her injuries.

Police said she was from the local area.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

