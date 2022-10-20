Play Brightcove video

A nurse who spent two months in a coma after contracting covid at work said she had mistakenly believed she was too young to become so ill from the virus.

Hilary Taylorson from Newtownards in County Down was 49 when she caught the virus in July 2021.

The mum-of-two was rushed to the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital when she began to struggle to breathe.

Her condition continued to deteriorate and she was placed in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

Hilary remained in a coma for two months.

Due to strict infection control rules no family members were allowed to visit her.

Her condition deteriorated so badly her family was warned five times she was likely to die.

"Two months I was in a coma.

"They had taken the decision not to resuscitate me," Hilary told UTV.

She added: "My family had five end of life calls. They (the medical team) just said any more damage and it would be futile to resuscitate me."

Against the odds Hilary survived and was eventually discharged last October.

However, one year on, she still suffers from long covid.

She struggles to walk and needs oxygen every day.

But she is determined to return to full health and get back to work.

"It never came into my head that I would end up in intensive care fighting for my life.

"I am so grateful and thankful I am here," she said.

Hilary has written a book about her experience.

