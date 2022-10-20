A woman who stole nearly 40 bottles of perfume from a Belfast department store has been handed a three-month prison sentence.

Salondra Sima claimed she intended to keep the fragrances worth more than £3,000 for herself and to give to friends.

The 19-year-old mother of one also took hundreds of pounds worth of designer clothes in a separate raid on another city centre shop.

Sima, of Edinburgh Street in Belfast, admitted two thefts and a further count of criminal damage.

She was detained on April 1 this year in connection with an incident at House of Fraser in Victoria Square the previous week.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard 38 bottles of perfume with a total value of £3,003 had been stolen from the department store on March 26 and never recovered.

Sima and a juvenile co-accused with her when she was stopped were both searched.

The younger girl had £735 worth of clothing stolen from the nearby Ted Baker store concealed in her dress.

The goods were not fit for resale because of how security tags had been removed.

Sima was described as a single mother who plans to move away from Belfast in an attempt to settle down.

Her lawyer acknowledged the high value of the thefts, adding that she is willing to make a contribution towards the losses sustained by the two stores.

But District Judge Ted Magill insisted there was no realistic prospect of her paying back the amount involved.

He told Sima: “You say your motivation was to keep these bottles and use them for yourself and (give) to friends, not to sell them. I simply don’t believe that.

“Thirty-eight bottles… this is theft for gain, nothing else.”

Imposing three months custody, Mr Magill granted bail pending an appeal against the sentence.

