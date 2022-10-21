Play Brightcove video

Plans to extend the Glider to connect north Belfast and south Belfast have been met with controversy.

The Infrastructure Minister announced the chosen route, which should be operational from 2027, will see the Glider travel from Belfast City Hall along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street to Carlisle Circus then continuing along the Antrim Road to Glengormley.

Another new route will serve south Belfast, along the Ormeau Road stretching out to the Saintfield Road on the edge of the city.

The news comes after a public consultation in 2021.

Most responses were received in relation to the Antrim Road option, but the news has prompted some outcry.

Several locals on the Shore Road on Friday told UTV that they were relieved the purple buses would not be there, due to fears of traffic disruption, while a young mother revealed she wished a route taking in Rathcoole could be created, and a Pastor admitted it is hard to tell if a Glider route is a blessing or a nuisance.

The local DUP MLA voiced his dismay.

"I am disappointed that the Shore Road has missed out on this decision," said DUP MLA Brian Kingston.

"There's a real lack of detail in this announcement by the Infrastructure Minister, we don't even know where the route will end on the Antrim Road and he hasn't given any rationale or explanation as to how he came to this decision to choose the Antrim Road over the Shore Road.

"We welcome that both roads wanted to have the Glider Route, I think that's positive, but there is pain and gain in having the glider route.

"The pain will be the 12 hour bus lanes but the gain will be the more regular and rapid public transport system.

"We felt there were stronger arguments for the Shore Road because there is a greater reliance on public transport, a greater concentration of lower income families, and also key venues, shopping centres, sports venues. We felt it would serve more people."

In response to the questions regarding why the Antrim Road was chosen, Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd refuted any suggestions the decision was based on the fact that although both roads have mixed demographics, the Antrim Road is predominantly nationalist while mainly unionists live in the Shore Road area.

"We had a public consultation over a number of months and there was quite a lot of interest in it, and I welcome that," he said.

"Evidence was gathered together, we had officials gathering evidence and we brought in transport experts.

"I brought all that information together and I've come to the decision that the Antrim Road is the best place to encourage public participation in the GLider service, and this is about ensuring that we take the public out of the private car, put them in public transport and ensure they have reliable, accessible public transport.

Elsewhere, on the Ormeau Road, fears were expressed that the Infrastructure would not be able to cope with bus lanes.

A convenience store owner revealed he received 90 deliveries a week, and worries therefore that this will cause chaos when coupled with bus lanes 12 hours a day.

Already limited parking will also be seriously reduced.

Memento Floral Design owner Gary Connolly echoed that fear, and said that he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"Given what we sell in retail here, it's not really feasible to come on a Glider to collect a large plant or a very large bouquet to take home with you, you do need your own mode of transport," he said.

"The Ormeau Road is notoriously bad for parking.

"We have laybys but they're not even policed at the moment so you're supposed to have a two hour window but there are people here from morning to night.

"All of these streets are quite narrow as they are, there's barely enough room for residential parking as it is so I don't know how residents are therefore going to react to that displacement."

The Infrastructure Minister says he will engage with businesses to try and make the changes work for everyone, and reminded traders that the point of this development is to reduce traffic congestion rather than cause it.

Highlighting the environmental rationale behind the plans, Mr O'Dowd said: "Climate change isn't something that's going to happen, it is happening, so we have to reduce our carbon footprint.

The Glider has proven hugely successful in doing that.

The more people we put on the Glider, the less cars there will be on the road, and there's more opportunity for traders to attract customers into their premises.

"This is about ensuring that our road network is user friendly in the 21st century."

