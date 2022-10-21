By Tori Watson

Over the last six months, prices have risen at so quickly that families are worried about what lies ahead in the winter months.

The annual rate of inflation is sitting at 10.1% - with the price of food rising at its fastest pace in 42 years in September.

Every household is feeling the pinch, but with Christmas just around the corner financial pressures are particularly mounting for parents.

Around two-thirds of parents in Northern Ireland say money is currently one of the greatest challenges they're facing, closely followed by mental health.

That's according to a recent survey published by Parenting NI which also revealed that over the last six months parents have been increasingly worried about the cost of food.

Maurice is involved with the Dads Project, a group facilitated by Parenting NI, which promotes dads being engaged and involved in their children's lives.

He said: "It's about managing expectations and being realistic with children around Christmas."

Fellow-dad Noel believes time is the best gift that children can receive at any time of the year, not just Christmas.

"It's about spending time together. When you're older you don't remember the small toys someone bought you, but you do remember the memories of someone doing something silly and the family laughing," he added.

Parenting NI held an event at the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey to provide support to families Credit: Parenting NI

Social media and a 24-hour rolling news cycle is also a concern for parents.

"It's been crisis after crisis," said Maurice. "There is a need to take a break."

Alan, also a member of the Dads Project, agrees, adding that it's important for parents to unplug from news at times in order to look after their wellbeing.

"You have to be able to look after yourself to be able to look after your family," he said.

Chief Executive of Parenting NI, Charlene Brooks, outlined how parents are "feeling anxious" about finances, especially having dealt with the additional challenges posed by Covid-19 in recent years.

"It's extremely concerning that parents are now most concerned about providing the basics of food and heat for their families, which will inevitably impact their ability to provide adequately for their family," she said.

"Parenting NI can see that the stress of the rising cost of living is exacerbating other issues that parents and families were experiencing such as an increase in concerns about their own and their child/young person’s mental health."

