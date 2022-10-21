A man who was allegedly attacked with a samurai sword in Omagh after a night out celebrating his birthday died from a heart attack, a court has been told.

Deon Fullen, 20, with an address at Slievecoole Park in Omagh was remanded in custody on Friday charged with manslaughter of 53-year-old Paul Brown and the attempted murder of his son Owen.

The accused appeared via video link and replied yes when asked if he understood the charges against him.

The judge was told by a detective constable a post mortem report determined Mr Brown died of a heart attack with emotional and physical stress.

The court was told that on Sunday night the victim had been out celebrating his birthday with his son when a fight broke out with the accused.

It's alleged later that night Fullen ran at the pair armed with a samurai sword in the Slievecoole park area and chopped the fingers and wrist of Owen Brown with the weapon.

Owen Brown needed emergency surgery and remains in hospital.

The court was also told there was "bad blood" between the men and during police interviews the defendant alleges Owen Brown threatened to shoot him during a fight in the bar earlier.

A lawyer for the accused is disputing the manslaughter charge claiming the heart attack Mr Brown suffered could "just as easily occurred while standing at the bus stop".

The victim also had no marks on his body.

The police officer told the court the Public Prosecution Service deemed the charges suitable at this stage in the investigation.

Bail was refused.

The accused will appear in court again next month.

