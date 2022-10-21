Police have arrested a man in north Belfast who is currently wanted for murder in Slovakia.

The 45-year-old was detained on Friday morning by officers executing an international arrest warrant.

He is currently in police custody and is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

A police spokesperson added: "This is a really good proactive operation today which demonstrates our continued commitment and determination to track down and apprehend suspects wanted for serious crimes who are ultimately trying to hide out and evade justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.