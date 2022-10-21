Baroness May Blood, a civil rights campaigner, trade unionist and the first woman from Northern Ireland to be elevated to the Lords, has died.

Tributes have been paid to her, with one MP describing her as being one of "Belfast's true characters".

Baroness Blood was given a peerage in 1999 and stepped down in 2018.

She had campaigned for more women to get involved in politics and civic society and was a long-standing member of the trade union movement.

She was 84-years-old.

Baroness Blood was awarded an MBE in 1995 for her labour relations work before being an instrumental figure in the formation of the Women's Coalition.

The party was cross-community and played an important role in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) said Baroness Blood was their "great friend and champion".

In a Twitter post the organisation said: "The IEF is heartbroken by the passing of their great friend and champion Baroness May Blood.

"May yearned to see Northern Ireland at peace with itself. It was that desire for peace that drove her to do exceptional things for so many people. We love you May.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also paid tribute to her.

In a statement he said: "May was a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place.

"She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better. May leaves a lasting legacy, not just amongst the many people her work directly helped, but right across Northern Ireland."

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson added: "Only last week I was asking after May and her health.

"She was one of Belfast's true characters - with classic "city" charm, she strived for social justice, scorned sectarianism and as small as she was, stood up to anyone who strayed in her way.

"We had wonderful times at Westminster that I will remember fondly. The rights of women, the quest for children to learn together and for society to grow together are all the better as a result of May Blood. Firmly rooted in the Shankill, the legacy she leaves are the seeds she sowed across our country."

