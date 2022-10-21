Play Brightcove video

Hollywood director Paul Feig had nothing but praise as he spoke about the local talent involving in making The School for Good and Evil.

The new fantasy blockbuster, which has just released on Netflix, was mainly shot in Northern Ireland.

It's based on the series of novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to a magical school and trained to become fairytale heroes and villains.

The production team used places like Mount Stewart and St Anne's Cathedral for location filming - and Paul Feig was especially impressed by the studios at Belfast Harbour.

"I'd rather take the money we use to build something on a green screen and just build giant sets," the director told UTV Life.

"So being at Belfast Harbour studios - those are massive stages, and my production designer Andy Nicholson was like 'I'm going to fill these stages'.

"I've never worked on such big sets, I'd go in and go like 'oh wow, you really made this big!'"

The School for Good and Evil features an all-star cast including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Cate Blanchett.

Paul Feig says local talent played a huge role in bringing it to life.

He added: "We couldn't be here if we didn't think we could get a crew and get talented people so that was one of the many attractions of coming to Belfast."

