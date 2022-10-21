The Infrastructure Minister has selected the Antrim Road in north Belfast for a new Glider route.

Translink has said the decision will "transform" public transport in the city.

A public consultation was undertaken in July last year and lasted for three months.

The Antrim Road and Shore Road in north Belfast were both in contention for the extension of the service, creating much debate about which road should be selected.

It caused a split between views from political parties here, with unionist parties favouring the Shore Road and nationalists, Alliance and the Green Party preferring the Antrim Road.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said issues around parking and access would need to be addressed before work begins. “The minister has made his decision and we will work with him and his team to progress this scheme,” he said. “Retail NI produced its own report last year which highlighted concerns of our members about deliveries, potential loss of trade and car parking for disabled shoppers on the Ormeau and Antrim Roads with the new Glider route” “These issues need to be addressed before work is commenced, and Retail NI is very clear that no small business should be in any way be disadvantaged by the proposed Glider routes.” “The Infrastructure Minister needs to meet with our members on the Antrim and Ormeau Roads and agree a way forward which will allay their fears.”

The work will see a major injection of investment for Belfast.

The new route will see the Glider travel from Belfast City Hall along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street to Carlisle Circus then continuing along the Antrim Road to Glengormley.

Another new route will serve south Belfast, along the Ormeau Road stretching out to the Saintfield Road on the edge of the city. The G2 route will also now stretch to Queen's University and the Lisburn Road.

East and west Belfast have been served by the Glider since 2018.

The Department for Infrastructure says that the network has increased the number of people using public transport by 70%.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd, who has served as Infrastructure Minister since May this year, said: "I know that people across north and south Belfast have been keen to see progress on extending this successful service so I am pleased today to announce my decision on the preferred route.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd. Credit: PA

"My officials will now commence the detailed design of the proposed G3 route along the Antrim Road in the north, and along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south.

"It is important that we are ambitious in terms of our public transport provision and therefore I have decided that the north and south routes should extend to Glengormley and Carryduff, respectively; however, the feasibility of such will be further assessed as part of the detailed design.

"The existing City Centre to Titanic Quarter Glider service will also be extended to connect with Queen’s University and the City Hospital.

"My officials will continue to engage with residents, businesses and other stakeholders along the selected route as the detailed design is progressed.”

Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway says the decision will 'transform the city'.

“Translink welcomes the latest announcement from the Department for Infrastructure on Phase 2 of Belfast’s Rapid Transit Project," he said.

"This important scheme will further transform public transport in the city, allowing us to build on the success of the current Glider system and working alongside the roll out of Zero Emission High Quality Bus Corridors across all of Belfast.

"It is good news that detailed design work will now commence and we look forward to working with the DfI to deliver the new service as soon as possible and bring the benefits of Glider to people living in the north and south of the city, further improving connectivity across Belfast.

"Phase 2 supports our commitment to inspiring more people to choose public transport as their first choice for travel for a cleaner, greener and healthier city.”

