Taxpayers forked out over £16,000 to send Northern Ireland MLAs and Assembly officials to London after the Queen's death.

Eighteen MLAs, the Speaker Alex Maskey, and seven Assembly staff travelled to view the Queen lying in state.

The largest cost was for flights, which cost £14,405, followed by hotel accommodation at £1,167.

One MLA, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, reimbursed his costs.

The figures were released to UTV in a Freedom of Information request.

It's understood all of the devolved administrations were given an allocation of invitations to attend.

the Reception of the Coffin and the Lying in State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Some invitations were also received to attend the State Funeral.

All travel in relation to Assembly business is organised centrally and funded from the Assembly Commission’s budget, as part of its statutory duties, under section 40 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, to provide services to the Assembly or ensure the Assembly is provided with the services it requires.

The list of MLAs who attended were:

Alex Easton

Gary Middleton

Paul Givan

Andrew Muir

Gordon Lyons - reimbursed costs of his travel.

Paula Bradshaw

Andy Allen

Joanne Bunting

Philip Brett

Brian Kingston

John Blair

Robbie Butler

David Brooks

John Stewart

Robin Swann

Deborah Erskine

Jonathan Buckley

Stephen Dunne

Doug Beattie

Keith Buchanan

Stewart Dickson

Edwin Poots

Maurice Bradley

Thomas Buchanan

Emma Little-Pengelly

Michelle McIlveen

William Irwin

Others:

Alex Maskey - Speaker

Lesley Hogg - Clerk/Chief Executive

Gareth McGrath - Director of Parliamentary Services

Robin Ramsey - Advisor to the Speaker

Frank Geddis - Clerk Assistant

Three other members of staff.

Costs breakdown

Flights - £14,405.17

Train - £889.91

£73.48 - other

£1,167.50 - accommodation

£16,536.06 - sub total

£379.73 - reimbursed

£16,156.33 - final total

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.