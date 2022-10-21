Cost of Northern Ireland representatives' travel to see Queen lying in state revealed
Taxpayers forked out over £16,000 to send Northern Ireland MLAs and Assembly officials to London after the Queen's death.
Eighteen MLAs, the Speaker Alex Maskey, and seven Assembly staff travelled to view the Queen lying in state.
The largest cost was for flights, which cost £14,405, followed by hotel accommodation at £1,167.
One MLA, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, reimbursed his costs.
The figures were released to UTV in a Freedom of Information request.
It's understood all of the devolved administrations were given an allocation of invitations to attend.
the Reception of the Coffin and the Lying in State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Some invitations were also received to attend the State Funeral.
All travel in relation to Assembly business is organised centrally and funded from the Assembly Commission’s budget, as part of its statutory duties, under section 40 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, to provide services to the Assembly or ensure the Assembly is provided with the services it requires.
The list of MLAs who attended were:
Alex Easton
Gary Middleton
Paul Givan
Andrew Muir
Gordon Lyons - reimbursed costs of his travel.
Paula Bradshaw
Andy Allen
Joanne Bunting
Philip Brett
Brian Kingston
John Blair
Robbie Butler
David Brooks
John Stewart
Robin Swann
Deborah Erskine
Jonathan Buckley
Stephen Dunne
Doug Beattie
Keith Buchanan
Stewart Dickson
Edwin Poots
Maurice Bradley
Thomas Buchanan
Emma Little-Pengelly
Michelle McIlveen
William Irwin
Others:
Alex Maskey - Speaker
Lesley Hogg - Clerk/Chief Executive
Gareth McGrath - Director of Parliamentary Services
Robin Ramsey - Advisor to the Speaker
Frank Geddis - Clerk Assistant
Three other members of staff.
Costs breakdown
Flights - £14,405.17
Train - £889.91
£73.48 - other
£1,167.50 - accommodation
£16,536.06 - sub total
£379.73 - reimbursed
£16,156.33 - final total
