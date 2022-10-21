Skip to content

Cost of Northern Ireland representatives' travel to see Queen lying in state revealed

Northern Ireland MLAs were among the thousands queued to see the Queen lying in state.

Taxpayers forked out over £16,000 to send Northern Ireland MLAs and Assembly officials to London after the Queen's death.

Eighteen MLAs, the Speaker Alex Maskey, and seven Assembly staff travelled to view the Queen lying in state.

The largest cost was for flights, which cost £14,405, followed by hotel accommodation at £1,167.

One MLA, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, reimbursed his costs.

The figures were released to UTV in a Freedom of Information request.

It's understood all of the devolved administrations were given an allocation of invitations to attend.

the Reception of the Coffin and the Lying in State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Some invitations were also received to attend the State Funeral.

All travel in relation to Assembly business is organised centrally and funded from the Assembly Commission’s budget, as part of its statutory duties, under section 40 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, to provide services to the Assembly or ensure the Assembly is provided with the services it requires.

The list of MLAs who attended were:

  • Alex Easton

  • Gary Middleton

  • Paul Givan

  • Andrew Muir

  • Gordon Lyons - reimbursed costs of his travel.

  • Paula Bradshaw

  • Andy Allen

  • Joanne Bunting

  • Philip Brett

  • Brian Kingston

  • John Blair

  • Robbie Butler

  • David Brooks

  • John Stewart

  • Robin Swann

  • Deborah Erskine

  • Jonathan Buckley

  • Stephen Dunne

  • Doug Beattie

  • Keith Buchanan

  • Stewart Dickson

  • Edwin Poots

  • Maurice Bradley

  • Thomas Buchanan

  • Emma Little-Pengelly

  • Michelle McIlveen

  • William Irwin

Others:

  • Alex Maskey - Speaker

  • Lesley Hogg - Clerk/Chief Executive

  • Gareth McGrath - Director of Parliamentary Services

  • Robin Ramsey - Advisor to the Speaker

  • Frank Geddis - Clerk Assistant

  • Three other members of staff.

Costs breakdown

  • Flights - £14,405.17

  • Train - £889.91

  • £73.48 - other

  • £1,167.50 - accommodation

  • £16,536.06 - sub total

  • £379.73 - reimbursed

  • £16,156.33 - final total

