Ian Baraclough's dismal tenure as Northern Ireland manager is over.

After managing to win just six of his 28 games in charge, the Irish Football Association has parted company with Baraclough who has been at the helm for just over two years.

Northern Ireland fans will be hoping his replacement is found soon in preparation for next year's European Championship qualifiers. The draw was made just this month with Baraclough present at the draw.

Names have already begun to float around on social media as anticipation builds for who may take the reigns and lead the Green and White Army into the next campaign.

So, who are the potential contenders?

Linfield manager David Healy.

David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy could be considered the favourite to take over from Baraclough.

The former Northern Ireland striker is lauded by fans for delivering some of the most memorable goals in recent memory including the match-winner against England in 2005 at Windsor Park and a hat-trick against Spain a year later.

He has also won four consecutive league titles with the Blues, with his side currently sitting sixth in the Irish Premiership. He has in the past stated his ambitions to manage the national squad.

Stephen Robinson will be a contender once again.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson's name has been mentioned on previous occasions, most recently when Michael O'Neill left the post in 2020.

The St Mirren manager has been at the club since February, so it would be an early departure if he was to take up the role at the IFA.

Robinson earned seven caps for his country.

St Mirren have won half of their games in this year's Scottish Premiership, scoring 10 and conceding 13.

Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright

The former goalkeeper could be considered a safe pair of hands to steady the ship at Windsor Park.

He was most recently the manager of Kilmarnock and like Stephen Robinson, has been mentioned as a contender before. He has local managerial experience too, leading Lisburn Distillery where he won the League Cup and Ballymena United.

His most recent achievement was with St Johnstone, winning the Scottish Cup in 2014.

He was also part of the backroom coaching team during Michael O'Neill's spell with the national side.

Kenny Shiels. Credit: PA

Kenny Shiels

What a few years it has been for Kenny Shiels.

He became the first ever manager to lead a Northern Ireland Women's side to a major tournament, with his side reaching Euro 2022. He received praise from fans and players for the togetherness he instilled in the squad.

The Magherafelt man became manager of the women's side in 2019 after having previous spells with Greenock Morton in Scotland and Derry City in the League of Ireland.

He could be a popular choice with fans after helping to galvanise the women's game at home.

Shiels was brought into controversy recently after being defeated by England, stating that he believed women were more emotional than men, leading to more conceded goals. He later apologised.

Michael O'Neill could be back in the frame.

Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill delivered Northern Ireland's most successful period in years, taking the team to Euro 2016 in France which included a memorable win against Ukraine in Lyon.

There was a sense of inevitability when he left the job in 2020 to take over at Championship side Stoke City after a stellar performance as the international team boss, taking Northern Ireland further than many thought possible.

His fortunes, however, turned for the worst and he was removed from the post in August this year after a bad start to the league campaign.

Could it be possible that he could make a return to where he found so much glory?

Neil Lennon was successful at Celtic.

Neil Lennon

Lennon just lost his job this week at Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia. It may be a little early for him to start considering a new role so soon, but could it be too good an opportunity to turn down if it came his way?

However, the former captain and midfielder had a turbulent time in his international playing career for Northern Ireland, facing sectarian abuse which led to him withdrawing from the squad.

It may be considered a surprising move to come to Windsor Park but it could certainly be on the cards with Lennon potentially wanting to make a stamp on the international scene.

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard

Arguably the biggest name of them all former Liverpool midfield and captain Steven Gerrard would certainly be quite the signing.

Like Lennon, however, he is only just coming to terms with losing his job at a club. Sacked by Aston Villa on Thursday, Gerrard has endured a bad start in the Premier League campaign after making the move from Rangers.

It may be considered a logical move, allowing Gerrard to develop as a manager. Whether he would want to take on the challenge is another matter.

