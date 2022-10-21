Ulster's game against Cell C Sharks in the United Rugby Championship has been postponed, after the province wasn't able to field a full playing squad due to gastroenteritis infections.

The Round 6 fixture was due to be played at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in South Africa on Saturday.

In a statement, the league said it will now look at rescheduling it for a later date.

Meanwhile Glasgow Warriors were also unable to field a full squad for their clash against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg.

"In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures," the league said.

"The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course."

