Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Co Antrim.

A man aged in his 30s died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what police described as a "serious assault".

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell urged anyone with information which could help detectives to contact the Major Investigation Team.

"Police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening, 21 October, of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area," he said.

"Sadly, despite medical treatment - the man died from his injuries at the scene.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.