Homes evacuated due to Security alert in Carnhill area of Londonderry as police investigate object

Credit: Google Maps
The security alert has occurred in the Carnhill area of Derry/Londonderry, with police investigating a suspicious object Credit: Google Maps

Homes have been evacuated in the Carnhill area of Londonderry due to an ongoing security alert.

The police received a report of a suspicious object in the area this morning and are currently investigating.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

There is no further information available at this time.

