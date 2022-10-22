Homes evacuated due to Security alert in Carnhill area of Londonderry as police investigate object
Homes have been evacuated in the Carnhill area of Londonderry due to an ongoing security alert.
The police received a report of a suspicious object in the area this morning and are currently investigating.
The public have been asked to avoid the area.
There is no further information available at this time.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.