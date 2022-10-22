The man found murdered in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey was Ryan MacNab, police have confirmed.

He was 31 and from north Belfast.

Detectives have also appealed to the public to not share social media footage from the incident out of respect to the man's family.

Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area on Friday evening, 21 October. A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, police said, assisting detectives with enquiries. Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly added: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22. "I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family." Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 with 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

