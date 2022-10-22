Play Brightcove video

Rathcoole Murder

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 30s was killed in Newtownabbey.

Police have described the attack, which happened in Barna Square in Rathcoole, as a 'serious assault'.

Local councillors believe the victim was not from the area.

Road Crash

A 17-year-old boy has died after a one-vehicle crash in Cullybackey outside Ballymena.

It happened shortly before 11:40pm on Friday night on the Cardonaghy Road.

Another teenage boy and girl, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has been released on bail.

Lisburn Arson Attack

A Lisburn woman was forced to jump out of her window to escape a fire, which police believe was started deliberately.

The arson attack was reported shortly after 10:20pm on Friday night in Milbrook Walk.

The woman suffered a leg injury and significant damage was caused to her front door.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Security Alert over hoax device

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes in Londonderry after a security alert was declared a hoax.

Police were called to the Carnhill area after reports of a suspicious object.

Infected Blood Payments

Victims of the infected blood scandal in Northern Ireland will receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 by the end of the October

The UK government confirmed the move, after a report on the scandal published in July recommended the payments be made "without delay."

Thousands of people from across the UK were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 80s after receiving contaminated blood through the NHS.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice

Some of the families of those killed by Covid-19 are calling for a devolved inquiry into the handling of the pandemic by Stormont ministers.

An event held in Belfast on Saturday brought those together who are campaigning for justice, as well as local politicians and lawyers.

Brenda Doherty, who lost her mother to coronavirus, said the group are not asking for money, but for local government to better prepare themselves for any potential future pandemic.

