The teenager killed in a road crash in Co Antrim on Friday evening has been named locally.

He was 17-year-old Lewis McKee.

He was involved in a one-vehicle crash on the Cardonaghy Road, Cullybackey shortly before 11.40pm.

TUV Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Stewart McDonald said he knew Lewis.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of 17-year-old Lewis McKee who I knew following an accident on Cardonaghy Road on Friday night.

"My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident and are still being treated in hospital. “I wish the PSNI well in their investigations into the circumstances of what took place and would urge anyone who can assist the authorities to come forward.”

Police said emergency services were at the scene just before midnight on Friday. Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage."A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”

