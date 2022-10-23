The family of a man murdered in Newtownabbey have said they are "totally devastated" by his loss.

They also appealed to the public to stop sharing social media images of the incident.

Police said Ryan McNab was killed in a 'serious assault' in the Rathcoole estate on Friday.

In a statement, released with a picture of the 31-year-old and his daughter Ryleigh, his family said: "We are all totally devastated by the loss of Ryan.

"Ryan was a loving son, brother and daddy and a Glentoran and Liverpool fanatic. We will miss him so much, especially his beautiful little girl Ryleigh.

"We would be so grateful if people could respect our privacy at this difficult time and please refrain from sharing any footage or images." A court has granted police additional time to question a 24-year-old man until 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Police have appealed for information.

