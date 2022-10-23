Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Ministers weigh in on race for No. 10The Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has given his backing to Rishi Sunak in the race to succeed Liz Truss.

He also insists the next Prime Minister must continue with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, warning that if they don't carry through that policy, Eurosceptics would implode the Government.

Sinn Fein has branded his comments on Sky's Sophy Ridge Show as 'reckless'. It comes as the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris backed Boris Johnson for a return to number 10, indicating he has secured the backing of 100 MPs necessary to get on the ballot.

Murder victim's family release statement Detectives have been given more time to question a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a murder in Newtownabbey.

31-year-old Ryan McNab was killed on Friday in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole.

In a statement his family said: "We are all totally devastated by the loss of Ryan. Ryan was a loving son, brother and daddy and a Glentoran and Liverpool fanatic. We will miss him so much, especially his beautiful little girl Ryleigh.

We would be so grateful if people could respect our privacy at this difficult time and please refrain from sharing any footage or images."

The suspect will be held until 11:30 on Sunday night.

Ulster county club football finals

A number of county club football finals were held on Sunday.

In Derry, Glen retained their title, beating Slaughtneil by 1-12 to 0-7.

Elsewhere, Crossmaglen claimed a forty-sixth Armagh crown, beating Granemore.

McCrory wins title

Belfast has a new boxing world champion - Padraig McCrory won the IBO light-heavyweight title in Germany last night.

McCrory stopped his German opponent Leon Bunn in Frankfurt, with the referee calling the fight off in the sixth round. Tough day for Irish Cricket

Ireland suffered a heavy defeat In the T20 world cup Super twelves opener.

Sri Lanka won by nine wickets in Hobart. Only three Irish players reached double figures. Ireland's next match is against England on Wednesday.

