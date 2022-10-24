Detectives investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim have arrested a man.

Police have now confirmed that Mr Christie was shot up to eight times last Thursday (October 20).

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "The man, aged 44, was arrested this afternoon, Monday 24 October, in the Antrim area, as part of our ongoing investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Liam Christie. The man remains in police custody at this time.

"We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks. We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

"We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October. If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22."

A 31-year-old man previously arrested by detectives was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson added: “You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

The PSNI said information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R26-PO1.

