A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ryan McNab in Newtownabbey on Friday.

Mark Doake, of Barna Square, joined Belfast Magistrates' Court via video-link, and spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

Outlining the circumstances of the case, a police representative told the court that the ambulance service received a call from a man on Friday evening, reporting that Mr McNab was dead.

The court was told that the male caller also said that Mr NcNab had attacked him with a glass bottle, and he had subsequently placed him in a choke-hold self-defence position to end a skirmish that broke out while they were having a drink together at a house in Barna Square.

Ambulance personnel attended and performed CPR, but Mr McNab was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members were gathered in court, with some seated in the public gallery both visibly and audibly upset by proceedings.

The accused was remanded into custody and will next appear in court on November 21.

In the wake of the death of Mr McNab, a father of one, his family said they are "totally devastated", and asked the public to refrain from sharing images on social media in relation to the fatal incident.

