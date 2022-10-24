The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have urged the public to be aware of additional risks during Halloween celebrations.

It has stressed that anyone using fireworks, sparklers or candles to follow its fire safety advice to keep themselves, their family and friends safe.

NIFRS group commander Suzanne Fleming stated: "Halloween is a busy time of year for us and we are urging everyone not to put more pressure on our resources by starting fires deliberately and to act responsibly over the Halloween period"

Last Halloween the NIFRS was called to 90 incidents, a drop from 100 calls in the same 24-hour period in 2020, however commander Fleming stressed the continued need for safe behavior from the public.

She stated: "If you plan to use fireworks, sparklers or candles, please follow our fire safety advice to keep yourself, your family and friends safe.

"Please remember that fireworks are dangerous and can set fire to buildings and clothing. They can also cause serious injury, particularly to your hands and face. Only light fireworks outside in an open space and keep children well away from them.

"Sparklers can cause serious injury without proper supervision. Never give them to children under the age of five and always wear gloves when using them, preferably leather gloves.

"Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable, and if you are making your own, don't use flammable materials such as black plastic bags.

"It is important to make sure children are properly supervised at all times and kept away from fireworks or open flames. If a costume catches fire, remember stop, drop and roll to quickly put the flames out.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.