Mark Allen paid special tribute to his dad after retaining the Northern Ireland Open title in Belfast's Waterfront Hall on Sunday night.

Allen was 4-1 down to Zhou Yuelong earlier in the day but battled back to end the first session 4-4.

He carried the momentum into the evening session to win 9-4 and finished with a century with the loud home support cheering his every shot.

All week Allen had mentioned his mum after each win smiling as he explained "every time I win that means another night out of the house for my mum".

Lynn Allen has suffered health issues over the last couple of years and had her first night of the house for a long time when she surprised her son at last year's Northern Ireland open final.

She was there every night watching Mark this year along with her husband Ronnie.

"I feel like I leave my dad out because my mum hasn't been well," Allen said after lifting the Alex Higgins trophy.

"But he is my biggest fan, he lives and breathes snooker and he is my hero."

Mark's fiancee Aideen and their daughters joined in the celebrations as he lifted the trophy to Sweet Caroline as the green and white ticker tape fell.

"The atmosphere was a bit like a football arena out there and I loved it," he smiled.

