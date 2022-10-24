Play Brightcove video

A men's walking group in Omagh, Co Tyrone, helps 'clear the head' and is a great opportunity to 'share your worries', the group has said.

The let's walk and talk initiative is an idea by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Michael Kelly's wife died from a brain tumour over two years ago.

The 73-year-old told UTV losing Anne is 'pain everyday, every week. You could close the door and pull the curtains but it's better to talk to people'.

The six week men’s walking group programme started on October 8 at 9am and is designed to encourage men to come together and go walking to boost their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Gary Donaldson from FODC says 'traditionally men don't seek the support they need so this is offering them that support'.

The guys meet up each Saturday and do a 5k walk.

Fergal Leonard said: "Coming to walks like this is a great way to clear your head, whatever clear your head means. It's a great opportunity just to share your worries."

For more information and to book your place, contact Gary Donaldson at gary.donaldson@fermanaghomagh.com or on 0300 303 1777.

